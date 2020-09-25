Peg Pierce

September 12, 2020

Fairway , Kansas - Peg Pierce, 67, Fairway, died September 12, 2020 at the home. Memorial services will be at 12:30 pm Saturday (September 26th) at the rose garden in Loose Park. Friends may visit from 12:30-1:30 pm Saturday in the garden. The family suggests contributions to the "Haley and Layla College Fund". All funds will go to Peg's grandchildren as college savings. More details about the fund can be found on Peg's Facebook Page (Peggy Pierce). Please also share remembrances, stories and other kind words about Peg on her Facebook page for the family. Peg was born in Strongsville, Ohio. She was a Senior Manager in the pharmaceutical industry, retiring in 2014. Survivors include her step-daughter Maureen and son Phillip and her 2 grandchildren, Layla and Haley. Also, her brothers Pat, Tim and Kevin Houlton. She is preceded in death by her husband Chuck Pierce and her brother Max Houlton.





