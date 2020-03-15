|
|
Peggie Van Fleet Peggie Van Fleet of Independence, Missouri entered into eternal life and the presence of Almighty God to be with her beloved husband and eternal family on Monday, March 2, 2020. She is survived by her 3 adult children (Sandra and husband Rick of Oregon Ron Jr. and wife Sally of St Louis Missouri and Robyn and husband Myles of Independence Missouri), 3 grandchildren (Christina and Derek both of Las Vegas Nevada and Jillian of St Louis Missouri) as well as 3 great grandchildren (Kyle and Dean and Drake of Las Vegas Nevada). Peggie was raised in the RLDS Church now known as the Community of Christ and served as an Elder in the Priesthood. As a young mother, Peggie centered her life around her Savior Jesus The Christ. She had the voice of an angel and loved to sing. She was often asked to sing in any church productions of Handel's Messiah singing the first Soprano Oratorios as well as in the weekly church choir on Sundays. Peggie was a licensed Marriage & Family Counselor who not only had a private practice, but she also founded three nonprofit organizations centered on the well-being of persons souls. CODA (Children of Drug Addicts & Alcoholic Families), SCAD (Southern California Alcohol and Drugs program), and La Casita (an addiction recovery program for woman as well as battered women with children's shelter) were organizations that centered on the well-being of individual souls and the health of their families. She served as a Commissioner for the Los Angeles County Mental Health Agency and spent numerous hours counseling individuals and their families pro bono. Peggie was always concerned about the welfare of others and was a true reflection of a Christian servant who endured unto the end! A Memorial Celebration for Peggie Van Fleet will be held at the Stone Church on Saturday, April 18th 2020 at 10:30 am with lunch following. Online condolences can be sent to heartlandcremation.com or call 816-313-1677.
Published in Kansas City Star on Mar. 15, 2020