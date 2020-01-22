|
|
Peggy Ann Smith Peggy Ann Smith, 64 years and 2 days old, a Northland resident of Kansas City, MO passed away on Sunday, January 19, 2020. She was born January 17, 1956 to Robert and Helen (Langlois) Hutchison in Jackson County, MO. Both parents preceded her in death. Peggy is survived by her only sibling, a sister, Pat Woodson, and a nephew, Gary. Peggy graduated from Park Hill High School in 1974; received her undergraduate degree from William Jewell College in 1979; and, her Masters in Social Gerontology from Central Missouri State University in 1994. For almost 20 years, Peggy worked Saturdays as a veterinarian technician while also working for the Missouri Department of Aging, Jackson County and then Platte County Senior Services. She started a not-for-profit in North Kansas City called Collaboration Works and provided medical equipment, supplies, and nutritional supplements to the uninsured and under-insured at reduced cost. Peggy was raised in Platte County, MO and maintained many Platte County ties throughout her life, despite the fact she lived northeast of Liberty in Clay County. EVERYONE who knew Peggy has a story about her. And, Peggy knew lots of people. She remembered the faces and names and stories of the people she met and tried to help. Peggy had an unwavering love, compassion, and commitment to help others. She was truly a champion for social justice in all forms, offering a non-judgmental helping hand to hundreds of people (and animals); doing whatever she could to reinforce their dignity while helping them. She was one of a kind who will be truly missed. The Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m., Friday, January 24, 2020 at Meyers Northland Chapel in Parkville, MO. A Funeral Service celebrating Peggy's life will follow at 11:00 a.m. at the chapel with Rev. Myra McFadden officiating. Memories of Peggy and condolences may be shared at meyersfuneralchapel.com
Published in Kansas City Star on Jan. 22, 2020