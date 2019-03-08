Kansas City Star Obituaries
|
McGilley & Frye Funeral Home & Cremation Service
105 E. Loula Street
Olathe, KS 66061
(913) 782-0582
Peggy Schulze
Peggy C. Schulze

Peggy C. Schulze Obituary
Peggy C. Schulze Peggy C Schulze, 82, of Overland Park, KS entered into her eternal rest on March 4, 2019. Peggy was born to Ruby Herron on March 8, 1936 in Chanute, KS. She moved to Overland Park, KS in the 1960s with her mother, daughter and son. She loved her family, animals, and spending time outside. Her memory will live on through her daughter and son-in-law Martia and Jerry Goul, her granddaughter Jamie Young and great granddaughters Peyton and Reece Young. To honor her memory, donations may be made to the Great Plains ASPCA or to the Parkinson's foundation.
Published in Kansas City Star on Mar. 8, 2019
