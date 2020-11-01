Peggy Cannon
July 3, 1940 - October 19, 2020
Olathe, Kansas - Peggy Ann Cannon
Peggy Cannon, 80, of Olathe, KS, passed away, Monday, October 19, 2020. She was born July 3, 1940 in Hiawatha, KS to Pearl "Jack" and Emma Lydia Imthurn Shank. She received her Bachelor's degree from the University of Kansas in 1963 where she also was a cheerleader.
Peggy was office manager for Corbin Bronze but her favorite job was that of mother and grandmother.
She was preceded in death by her parents and siblings Darlene, Gene, and Gary. She is survived by her husband, Dan Shehan; a daughter, Shelley Seibolt; a son, Shawn Cannon; a sister, Joyce Rinier and grandchilren Sammy Seibolt, Dustin Seibolt and Eryn MacKenzie.
A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, November 4th at noon at Mt. Hope Cemetery in Hiawatha, KS.
Condolences may me expressed at www.AmosFamily.com
