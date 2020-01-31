|
Peggy Colleen Thompson Peggy Colleen Thompson, age 91, of Liberty MO, joined her family in heaven on Tuesday, January 28th, 2020, after a lengthy battle with Alzheimer's. Peggy was born in Conway Springs, KS and spent her childhood in Osawatomie, KS. She met and married Charles Thompson in 1946. They moved to Kansas City where she worked for TWA for 35 years. Peggy was involved in numerous social and philanthropic activities including K.C. Retriever Club, Girl Scouts, Jaguar Club, Assistance League, ABWA, and Clay County Historical Society, to name a few. She is preceded in death by her husband, Charles Thompson and sister Bonnie Arrington. She is survived by her two daughters Cindy Falco and Chris Seider, three grandsons, Andy Falco, Jason Seider, Ben Seider, and two great grandchildren, Alexus Falco and Kyle Seider. Visitation is Saturday, February 1st, 10-11am at White Chapel 6600 NE Antioch Rd. Gladstone, MO
Published in Kansas City Star on Jan. 31, 2020