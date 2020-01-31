Kansas City Star Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
White Chapel Funeral Home
6600 NE ANTIOCH RD
Gladstone, MO 64119
(816) 452-8419
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
White Chapel Funeral Home
6600 NE ANTIOCH RD
Gladstone, MO 64119
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Peggy Thompson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Peggy Colleen Thompson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Peggy Colleen Thompson Obituary
Peggy Colleen Thompson Peggy Colleen Thompson, age 91, of Liberty MO, joined her family in heaven on Tuesday, January 28th, 2020, after a lengthy battle with Alzheimer's. Peggy was born in Conway Springs, KS and spent her childhood in Osawatomie, KS. She met and married Charles Thompson in 1946. They moved to Kansas City where she worked for TWA for 35 years. Peggy was involved in numerous social and philanthropic activities including K.C. Retriever Club, Girl Scouts, Jaguar Club, Assistance League, ABWA, and Clay County Historical Society, to name a few. She is preceded in death by her husband, Charles Thompson and sister Bonnie Arrington. She is survived by her two daughters Cindy Falco and Chris Seider, three grandsons, Andy Falco, Jason Seider, Ben Seider, and two great grandchildren, Alexus Falco and Kyle Seider. Visitation is Saturday, February 1st, 10-11am at White Chapel 6600 NE Antioch Rd. Gladstone, MO
logo

Published in Kansas City Star on Jan. 31, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Peggy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -