Peggy Dodd
1932 - 2020
October 6, 2020
Osage Beach, Missouri - Peggy Dodd, of Osage Beach, Missouri died peacefully at home on Tuesday, October 6, 2020. Peggy was born July 27, 1932 in Kansas City, Missouri. She was the youngest of six children born to Adrian James and Adelaide Gallagher. Peggy worked as an office manager in Kansas City before she retired to Osage Beach in 1995, where she enjoyed lake life. She volunteered at Lake Regional Medical Center and was a member of the Elks Lodge. She leaves behind daughter Sandra Katzer, son Patrick (Ann) Meara, 5 grandchildren, and 5 great grandchildren, sister Theresa McFadden, and many beloved nieces and nephews. She also had a special connection with a community in Anapra, Mexico where she sponsored several students through college. Donations can be sent in her memory to Manos Amigas, 8426 Clint Dr #352, Belton, Missouri 64012. No services are planned at this time.


Published in Kansas City Star on Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
