Obituary Condolences Flowers Peggy Engleman Peggy Carol (Agee) Engleman, 79, of Weatherby Lake, Missouri, left this human existence for a glorious adventure. She departed unexpectedly in the wee morning hours Friday, May 10th, surrounded by her family who supported her with their love. Peggy was born September 6, 1939, and later became the daughter of Roy Langford Agee and Letha Leota (Alexander) Agee. She practiced the Catholic faith and was a graduate of St. Joseph's Academy in Chillicothe. She married Lloyd J. Engleman and spent the majority of her life as a homemaker. She remained in Chillicothe until 1988 when she joined family in Weatherby Lake. Peggy was raised in the rear of Agee's Grocery where she learned about business and politics. She was weighing potatoes at such a young age she had to stand on a stool to reach the scales. She closely listened and paid attention to political discussions and planning that occured within the walls of the family business. She attributed her exceptional ability with math and acute interest in politics to many such experiences she had while growing up. She was creative in multiple areas. She liked to draw and paint. Her analytical mind was always open to solving a problem. She enjoyed reading, puzzles, driving in the rain, and a well made turtle pecan cluster Blizzard. She possessed true culinary gifts~ cooking like no other. Whether it was family dinner, potluck, or special requests from outside the family, genuine praise for her cooking and baking are unmatched. Peggy was a kind and generous person. She never failed to give of herself when possible. She often purchased several backpacks each year, filled them with school supplies, and donated them to elementary schools. Throughout the year, she purchased and collected toys, blankets, and other needed supplies to donate to local animal shelters. Peggy provided for the needs of the elderly and their pets. Along with many other endeavors, her current passion was contributing monthly to the Warren Middle School food pantry. She would shop for food items she thought the students would enjoy, as well as, staples. Mourning Peggy's passing but celebrating her remarkable life are daughters Deborah Dianne (Larry) Sommer of Weatherby Lake; Marcella Anne Engleman (Steve Noblitt) of Weatherby Lake; William Fritz (Kathy) Engleman of Haymarket, Virginia; Grandchildren Whitney Elizabeth (Shaun) Givens of Kansas City, Missouri; Hannah Clare Sommer (fiance Victor Timmons) of Weatherby Lake; William Christian Engleman and Grace Dianne Engleman of Haymarket, Virginia, as well as, nieces and nephews. Peggy was preceded in death by her parents Roy and Letha Agee; husband Lloyd J. Engleman; brother Gerald Agee; sister Norma (Agee) Young; niece Tami Jo (Walker) Myers; and nephew Gary Agee. The family would like to thank the numerous heroes of The University of Kansas Health System for their unconditional professional and respectful treatment of Peggy. The family requests that expressions of sympathy be made in the form of donations to the or kind acts to those in need. Arrangements entrusted to Cremation Center of Kansas City. How lucky am I to have something that makes saying goodbye so hard ~Winnie the Pooh.

