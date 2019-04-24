Peggy Graham Quinn Peggy Mae Graham Quinn, 62, of Greenwood, MO, passed away on April 23, 2019, at Kansas City Hospice House with family at her side. Visitation will begin at 9:00 am, followed by Mass of Christian burial at 10:30 am, on Saturday, April 27, at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, Raytown. Burial will follow at Kenney Catholic Cemetery near Kidder, MO. Memorial contributions are suggested to K. C. Pet Project. Peggy was born February 15, 1957, in Kansas City, MO, the fourth of five children of Gene Patrick Graham, Sr. and Nancy Jayne (Longo) Graham. Her parents preceded her in death. Peggy grew up in Raytown, attending Our Lady of Lourdes grade school and graduating from Raytown South High School in 1975. She later received her Associate's degree from Northwest Missouri State University in Maryville, where she was a member of Sigma Sigma Sigma sorority. Peggy worked 30 years in Accounts Receivable, retiring from Smurfit Corporation in Kansas City, KS. She was a lifelong Catholic and member of Our Lady of Lourdes parish. Survivors include her son, Michael Quinn; siblings, Teresa Tunstill (Tim), Zona Serville (Gary), Patricia Hess (Peggy's twin), and Gene Graham, Jr. (Lori); numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews, two great-great nephews, other family members and friends. You may share a message with the family or sign an online guest book via www.parklawnfunerals.com. Arr: Park Lawn Northland Chapel (816) 781-8228.

