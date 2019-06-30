Kansas City Star Obituaries
Services
Celebration of Life
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
Rolling Hills Presbyterian Church
9300 Nall Avenue
Overland Park, KS
Peggy Jones


1925 - 2019
Peggy Jones Obituary
Peggy Jean (Thompson) Jones Peggy Jones of Overland Park, KS born January 9, 1925 to William F. and Ella C. Thompson in Kansas City, MO, passed away June 23 at home surrounded by family. She was preceded in death by beloved husband, George H. Jones; parents & brother William "Bud" Thompson, and survived by 5 children: Ken (Kathie) Jones, Dan (Cheryl) Jones, Kathleen Smith, Carol Johnson, Janet (Tom) Fitts; 11 grandchildren & 11 great-grandchildren. A Celebration of Life and Reception will be held at 11:00am on Friday, July 5 at Rolling Hills Presbyterian Church, 9300 Nall Avenue, Overland Park, KS. Full obituary at www.mtmoriah.net.
Published in Kansas City Star on June 30, 2019
