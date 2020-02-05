|
|
Peggy June Ketzner Peggy June (Pettit) Ketzner, 85, passed away on February 3, 2020. Peggy was born in Big Timber, Kansas. She married James Ketzner (deceased) and they had 6 children (Gregory, Douglas, Mitchell (deceased), Kimberly, Deborah and Curtis). She lived in Bird City, KS, Tokyo, Japan and Manhattan, KS, but raised her family in Shawnee, KS, and then resided in Overland Park, KS. Peggy worked at a hospital and The . Her family grew to include grandchildren, great-grand children and even great great-grandchildren. She loved each and everyone with all her heart. Peggy was an incredible mother and dear friend. She had deep faith in the Lord and enjoyed going to church and being with her family and her brothers and sisters. She enjoyed writing poetry, going to the lake and working in her yard. Her favorite hobby was photography and capturing her family's moments and events in photos. She created memory books for each of her children documenting their lives. Her family was always her priority and brought her great happiness and joy. Her love and kindness to all who had the privilege of knowing her, will be greatly missed. Visitation will be Thursday, February 6th, 2020 from 6:00 pm-8:00pm at Amos Family Funeral Home, 10901 Johnson Drive, Shawnee, Kansas 66203. Private family burial. Family would like to send a sincere appreciation to the entire staff at Garden Terrace. Memorial contributions may be made to the -Heart of America Chapter 3846 W. 75th St., Prairie Village, KS, 66208. Online condolences may be expressed at www.amosfamily.com.
Published in Kansas City Star on Feb. 5, 2020