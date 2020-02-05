Kansas City Star Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Amos Family Funeral Home
10901 Johnson Drive
Shawnee, KS 66203
(913) 631-5566
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Amos Family Funeral Home
10901 Johnson Drive
Shawnee, KS 66203
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Peggy Ketzner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Peggy June Ketzner

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Peggy June Ketzner Obituary
Peggy June Ketzner Peggy June (Pettit) Ketzner, 85, passed away on February 3, 2020. Peggy was born in Big Timber, Kansas. She married James Ketzner (deceased) and they had 6 children (Gregory, Douglas, Mitchell (deceased), Kimberly, Deborah and Curtis). She lived in Bird City, KS, Tokyo, Japan and Manhattan, KS, but raised her family in Shawnee, KS, and then resided in Overland Park, KS. Peggy worked at a hospital and The . Her family grew to include grandchildren, great-grand children and even great great-grandchildren. She loved each and everyone with all her heart. Peggy was an incredible mother and dear friend. She had deep faith in the Lord and enjoyed going to church and being with her family and her brothers and sisters. She enjoyed writing poetry, going to the lake and working in her yard. Her favorite hobby was photography and capturing her family's moments and events in photos. She created memory books for each of her children documenting their lives. Her family was always her priority and brought her great happiness and joy. Her love and kindness to all who had the privilege of knowing her, will be greatly missed. Visitation will be Thursday, February 6th, 2020 from 6:00 pm-8:00pm at Amos Family Funeral Home, 10901 Johnson Drive, Shawnee, Kansas 66203. Private family burial. Family would like to send a sincere appreciation to the entire staff at Garden Terrace. Memorial contributions may be made to the -Heart of America Chapter 3846 W. 75th St., Prairie Village, KS, 66208. Online condolences may be expressed at www.amosfamily.com.
logo

Published in Kansas City Star on Feb. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Peggy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Amos Family Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -