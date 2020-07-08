Peggy L. Mitchell Peggy L. Mitchell was the first baby born in Maryland on January 1, 1937 in Havre de Grace. She died peacefully on June 30, 2020. While attending college in Arizona she met the love of her life Dr. Henry A. Mitchell. Peggy and Henry were both avid biologists and while dating would often go bat hunting. A career educator Peggy graduated from the University of Arizona. She later obtained a Master's Degree in Education, and Education Specialists Degree both from the University of Missouri-Kansas City. She selflessly served her family and students her entire life. Peggy taught high school biology for many years and later tutored hundreds of doctors, assisting them with passing their medical board exams. A loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, Peggy loved to travel internationally and spend time with her family. She especially enjoyed hosting family meals and always had plenty of good food to serve. She loved Pepsi, butter and salt! Peggy was preceded in death by her husband Henry, sister Ann Sullivan, and daughters Jeannie Rea and Debbie Sieck. Peggy is survived by her daughter Linda Petty (Mike) of Leawood, Kansas, ten grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren. The family has conducted a private service for Peggy and wishes you please consider donating to the Parkinson's Foundation in memory of Peggy and Debbie. Debbie recently passed away after a long and courageous battle with Parkinson's.