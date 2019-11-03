Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Peggy Simmons-Courter
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Peggy Louise Simmons-Courter

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Peggy Louise Simmons-Courter Obituary
Peggy Louise Simmons- Courter Peggy Louise Simmons-Courter of Independence, MO, passed away Friday, October 25, 2019 at St. Joseph Hospital. Peggy was born on August 31, 1950, in Kansas City, MO. Survivors include her husband of 10 years, Ted Courter, of the home, daughter, Brandi Martin, and grandsons Cayton and Cale Martin of Lee's Summit, Mo. She leaves behind two sisters, Sandra Porter, Independence, MO, and Anna Snow, Lee's Summit, MO, and a brother, Radford Rader, FL. She also leaves behind seven nieces and nephews, and many great nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her first husband Gary Simmons. There will be a private graveside service for family only. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Humane Society are appreciated, she loved her animals.
logo

Published in Kansas City Star on Nov. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Peggy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -