Peggy Louise Simmons- Courter Peggy Louise Simmons-Courter of Independence, MO, passed away Friday, October 25, 2019 at St. Joseph Hospital. Peggy was born on August 31, 1950, in Kansas City, MO. Survivors include her husband of 10 years, Ted Courter, of the home, daughter, Brandi Martin, and grandsons Cayton and Cale Martin of Lee's Summit, Mo. She leaves behind two sisters, Sandra Porter, Independence, MO, and Anna Snow, Lee's Summit, MO, and a brother, Radford Rader, FL. She also leaves behind seven nieces and nephews, and many great nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her first husband Gary Simmons. There will be a private graveside service for family only. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Humane Society are appreciated, she loved her animals.
Published in Kansas City Star on Nov. 3, 2019