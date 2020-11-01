Peggy M. Parker
October 22, 2020
Shawnee, Kansas - Peggy M. Parker, 93, of Shawnee, KS passed away on October 22, 2020.
Peggy was born the daughter of Lawrence and Ida McMullin in Cameron, Oklahoma on October 10, 1927. Peggy was a member of Crest Bible Church in Merriam, Kansas. She spent several years as a Product demonstrator for many local grocery stores. Peggy had a way to put a smile on the Face of everyone she met. She is survived by her sons, John and Jim Parker; 4 grandchildren, John (Kim), Kristi (Mike), Jason (Carla) and Jimmy; 3 great grandchildren, Summer (Wyatt), Hunter and Ricky; 2 great great grandchildren, Zara and Zadyn. Peggy also has another great great grandchild on the way due in April. A memorial visitation will be held from 2-3pm, Wednesday, November 4th, 2020 at Maple Hill Funeral Home. Inurnment will follow at Maple Hill Cemetery. Please visit Peggy's memorial website at www.maplehillfuneralhome.com