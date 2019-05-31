Peggy Mae (Gillespie) Delaney Peggy Mae (Gillespie) Delaney of Lowry City, Missouri was born on October 2, 1937 in Stark City, Missouri to Bert Gillespie and Arretta (Maples) Gillespie. She went to be with Jesus on May 25, 2019 at Kansas City Hospice House. The family moved to the Kansas City, Missouri area in the 1940's and settled in Osceola, Missouri in 1958. Peggy married John Francis (Jack) Delaney on September 26, 1953. To this union seven children were born. She was preceded in death by her mother and father; brother, Wyman Bert Gillespie; sister, Vanita Maxine Allen and daughter, Reta Mae Delaney. She is survived by her daughter, Nita Kay Banks and husband Michael of Osceola, Missouri; sons, Steve Delaney of Independence, Missouri, Bob and partner Pam Dest of Holden, Missouri, John Delaney of Webb City, Missouri, Kevin and wife Jane of Clinton, Missouri and Mark Delaney of Clinton, Missouri; 13 grandchildren and 23 great grandchildren. Visitation will be Monday, June 3, 2019 from 6 to 8 PM at Bear Creek Church in Osceola, MO. Service will be Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at 10:30 AM at the Bear Creek Church. Pastors Mike Banks, Greg Mangum and Brad McGuire will officiate. In lieu of flowers the family suggest memorial contributions to the Bear Creek Church in care of the Sheldon-Goodrich Funeral Home.

Published in Kansas City Star on May 31, 2019