Peggy Maggio Peggy Maggio passed away peacefully on Monday, February 18, 2019. Peggy was born on November 28th, 1933, the daughter of the late Frank and Dorothy Cock. She graduated from Southeast HS in 1951 and then went on to receive a Bachelor of Science degree in Art Education from Central Missouri State University. Peggy married the love of her life, George Maggio, on December 17th, 1955. They enjoyed 62 happy years together. She was active in the Delta Zeta Alumnae Philanthropy. A lovely golfer and chairman of Blue Hills Country Club Women's 18th Hole. Later in life she returned to painting. She was an accomplished water color artist; displaying and selling many paintings in and around their Arizona home. A woman of deep faith, she and George were founding members of Church of the Nativity Parish, Leawood, KS. She was on the Arts & Environment Committee at the Parish. Peggy was proceeded in death by her husband, George. She leaves behind many loving family members: her children, Mark (Carol) Maggio, Sandra (Steve) Furman and Amy (Brent) Bayer; her grandchildren Carrie (Patrick) O'Donnell, Courtney Loepker, Cristin Furman, Nick (Elizabeth) Maggio, Peggy (Caleb) Kothman, Catie Furman, Christopher Maggio, Henry Bayer and Melissa (Michael) Geha; her great grandchildren Abigail, Jacob, Daniel and Thomas O'Donnell, Charles Loepker, Charlotte Maggio; and her dear sister-in-law Juanita Podraza and nieces Debbie Penniston & Tina Hintz. Services will be held at Church of the Nativity in Leawood, Kansas on Friday, February 22nd. The visitation is at 9:30 am with Mass of Christian Burial following at 10:30 am. We wish to thank her caregivers at Park Meadows Assisted Living facility for their loving attention over the last several months; as well as the nurses from Catholic Community Hospice. We were so blessed to have her surrounded by such loving, Godly people. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Catholic Charities of Northeast Kansas/Catholic Community Hospice.



