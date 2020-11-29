Peggy O'Neill SodenJune 20, 1922 - November 26, 2020Prairie Village, Kansas - Peggy O'Neill Soden passed away on Nov. 26, 2020 due to Covid-19.Peggy was born on June 20, 1922 in Denver, CO to Madlyn and Norbert O'Neill. She moved with her family to Kansas City as a child. She attended Visitation grade school, St. Teresa Academy and Avila College. She met and married her beloved husband Bob Soden in 1944 who passed away in 1982.Peggy was a cub scout den mother, member of the Rockhurst University Library Guild, St. Thomas More Book Club, and Ladies of Charity. As a member of the St. Joseph Health Center Auxiliary, she and three friends started the hospital gift shop in 1977 when it opened and worked there for many years. Peggy loved playing bridge and never turned down a game. She was a member of the Duplicate Dolls and jokingly said bridge kept her out of the bars!Peggy was proceded in death by her husband Bob Soden and her parents Maddie and Nor O'Neill. She is survived by her brother Richard O'Neill, Sr. (Margie) of Kansas City, MO; son Jack Soden (Leighanne) of Memphis, TN and his children Stephanie Ward (Jim) and Bobby Soden; Steve Soden (Mary) of Mission Hills, KS and children Tara Westerhof (Matt), Travis Soden (JoMarie), Elizabeth Bassett (Jared), Tom Keaveny (Emma), Kathleen Keaveny and Joe Keaveny; and many nieces and nephews.Peggy was dearly loved by her family and friends and will be greatly missed. She was loved for her sincerity, kindness, sense of humor and deep interest in others. A private family Mass and burial will be held. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Catholic Charities of Northeast Kansas, 9720 W. 87th St., Overland Park, KS 66212 Assistance by Funeral Advocates, LLC. Arr: Signature Funerals. 816-214-5174.