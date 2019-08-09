Kansas City Star Obituaries
|
Peggy Peterson Zack


1933 - 2019
Peggy Peterson Zack Obituary
Peggy Peterson Zack Peggy Peterson Zack, age 85 of Olathe, Kansas passed away Monday, August 5, 2019. She died peacefully at her home of 6 years in the Santa Marta Retirement Community. She was born, August 30, 1933 in Denver, Colorado and was raised in Minneapolis, MN. Our mother was lucky in love having had two loving, wonderful marriages. She met Larry Peterson in Minneapolis where they were married on August 16th, 1954. They later moved to Cedar Falls, IA, had seven children, and were married for 29 years until his death in 1983. On June 28th, 1987 she married Robert N. Zack of Overland Park, KS, they lived in Cedar Falls, IA, Waterloo, IA, and Olathe, KS. They were also married for 29 years. Bob had two daughters and we quickly became one big happy family with all nine kids. Our mother was always classy, funny as hell and Catholic. She was on a first name basis with several saints, believed in Guardian Angels, and raised us with constant reminders to say our morning prayers, and to be charitable & kind. Mom always said, "Life is as fun as you make it!" And she made it fun... tennis, golf, bridge club and the occasional martini. But undoubtedly, it was her kids, grandkids and great grandkids who brought the most fun to her life. She is survived by her children Debbie (Jim) Schultz of Austin, Texas; Cathy Roseland of Chaska, MN; Monica Williams of Overland Park, KS; Peggy Peterson Gaard of Overland Park, KS; Morgan Peterson of Waterloo, IA; Mike Peterson of Cedar Falls, IA; Bridget Peterson (John) Hines of Overland Park, KS; and Ernest (Tracy) Peterson of Olathe, KS. 15 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her beloved daughter Linda, sons-in-law Jeffrey Gaard and Craig Roseland and both husbands. Her Visitation followed by Funeral Mass will be held on Monday, August 12, at 10:00am at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Cedar Falls, IA. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Permanent Planning Inc., Cedar Falls, IA. (Permanentplanning.org) or Special Olympics (KSSO.org) A memorial service will be held at a future date at Santa Marta Catholic Community chapel in Olathe, KS. To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.PenwellGabelKC.com
Published in Kansas City Star on Aug. 9, 2019
