Peggy Ruth Berry Peggy Ruth Berry, passed away on July 10, 2020 in Kansas City Mo. She was born the first of four children and only daughter of Clarence Charles and Ruth Delores Shuey on June 11, 1936 in Joplin, Mo. Proceeded in death by brothers Bill and Tom Shuey, survived by brother Howard Shuey, Sister-in-Laws, Kay Shuey and Janeen Shuey. While growing up in Waco and attending Carl Junction High School, she met the love of her life and best friend Wayne Berry. Their meeting was sealed by fate, having occured only because the school was hit by lighting in September 1950. As chance would have it, school closed early and they rode the school bus home together with Wayne taking the seat next to her. After meeting Wayne at age 14, and getting married at 17 during her Junior year in high school, she completed high school and began a life with Wayne moving across the region while he began working at Western Electric, pulling a mobile home travel trailer and living in Hannibal, Kirksville, and Moberly, Mo, then on to Louisville KY, Nashville, TN before finally arriving in Kansas City where they remained throughout their 59 yrs of marriage. While raising two amazingly talented children, Christy and Brian, Peggy forged a career at SWBT / AT&T where she completed over 20 yrs service. She spent her retirement creating amazing one-of-kind pieces of jewelry and finally learning how to play the piano after a childhood filled with music and singing on local radio programs. She also enjoyed spending time with her granddaughters and great grans. Peggy is survived by her daughter, Christy Maxwell Chapman of Kansas City, her son Brian Wayne Berry of New York City, four granddaughters Cari, Caitlyn, Cassi and Ceanna and 4 great grandchildren Jaiden, Jenica, Riley, Rowan and Raiden. Also important in her life were Amber and Michael Shuey, Ron Shuey, Roger Dodger and Caroline Laughlin, Danny Earl Woodson, Mark Larson, Jerry Beck, Ward Wheeler, Lisa Okazaki, Beverly Pursley, Joy Bushatz and Dougie Shook In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Base Academy of Music at www.bamkc.org
Graveside service will be conducted at 11:00 A, M, Tuesday, July 14 at the Carl Junction Cemetery. Please visit www.simpsonfh.com
for online condolences. Arrangements are under the direction of Simpson Funeral Home Carl Junction, Missouri