|
|
Peggy Sullivan Peggy Sullivan died of natural causes at her home in Chicago on April 13, 2020. She was born in Kansas City on August 12. 1929, the daughter of Michael and Ella Sullivan. She was preceded in death by her parents, her brother, Tom, and her sister, Catherine. She is survived by her niece, Eileen Sullivan Grebowiec, wonderful cousins and loving friends. She graduated from St. Aloysius High School in Kansas City and received her BA degree at Clarke College in Dubuque Iowa. She went on to receive a Master's degree in Library Science from Catholic University in Washington D.C. and a Doctorate from University of Chicago Graduate Library School. During her career she served as 1. Executive Director and President of the American Library Association. 2. Director and Professor, University Libraries,Northern Illinois University (NIU), De Kalb, Illinois (1990-1992). 3. Assistant Commissioner,Chicago Public Library, Chicago, Illinois (19771981) Peggy was the 1991 recipient of ALA's Joseph W. Lippincott Award. She also received the Distinguished Alumnus Award, School of Library from Catholic University, and the Distinguished Alumnus Award from Clarke College. One of Peggy's books was the children's book, The O'Donnells, a giant image of which is on the parking garage in theKansas City Library District. The book was the story of her mother's family growing up in Kansas City at the turn of the last century. She also wrote numerous professional books and articles on Library Science. She visited not only every one of our fifty states but also every continent. In her spare time Peggy was a dear friend who encouraged everyone to pursue higher education, read another book, see another play, sing another song, cheer the Cubs on to another pennant. She was intelligent, dedicated, energetic, witty and independent. A memorial will be scheduled later. The family suggests donations to your local library, the American Library Association or Clarke College, Dubuque, IA.
Published in Kansas City Star on Apr. 26, 2020