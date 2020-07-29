Penelope Ann "Penny" Lilley Penelope Ann "Penny" Lilley passed away peacefully on Monday, July 13th, 2020 in Keller, Texas. Penny was born Penelope Ann O'Daniel on March 18th, 1938 in St. Louis, Missouri. Her parents were George E. O'Daniel and Alene Bomer O'Daniel. She spent her childhood in Long Island, New York and Kansas City, Kansas. Penny graduated as the valedictorian from Washington High School in Kansas City, Kansas, where she was a member of the National Honor Society. She loved singing, among other pursuits, and was active in several choruses. After high school, she attended the University of Kansas, where she studied occupational therapy and graduated with distinction. She was a member of Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority. While at college, she met Neil W. Lilley. They wed in 1961 and were lovingly and devotedly married for nearly 60 years. For many years, she worked as an occupational therapist at Menorah Medical Center in Kansas City, Missouri. She volunteered in her community in several roles, including serving as President of the Board of the Richard Cabot Clinic and acting for several years as a docent tour guide at the Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art in Kansas City. Penny was a longtime member of Saint Andrew's Episcopal Church in Kansas City, where she served for several years as a member of the altar guild. Later, she attended St. Martin-in-the-Fields Episcopal Church in Keller, Texas. She enjoyed travel, particularly to various national parks and European destinations, where she and Neil emphasized seeing the wonders of nature, historical landmarks, and fine arts. Penny also enjoyed family vacations at Lake Lotawana, Missouri, Gull Lake, Minnesota, Breckenridge, Colorado, and Green Valley, Arizona. She was an avid golfer, and a member of Mission Hills Country Club in Mission Hills, Kansas where she enjoyed many friendships. She was also a fan of the Kansas Jayhawks and the Kansas City Chiefs. Most of all, she is remembered as a loving and dedicated wife, mother, and grandmother who cared for all and who always had a beautiful smile and a charming laugh. She is survived by husband Neil W. Lilley, and by son Neil B. Lilley and granddaughter Katharine Lilley of Huntington, New York, and by son Jeff Lilley, grandson Walker Lilley and daughter-in-law Michelle Lilley of Keller, Texas, and by nephew Chris Baker and niece Caroline Baker of Baltimore, Maryland. She is preceded in death by her sister Georgia O'Daniel Baker. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating in memory of Penny Lilley to Saint Andrew's Episcopal Church at standrewkc.org/give
. Online condolences and reflections can be expressed at www.DignityMemorial.com
. A graveside service will be held on Thursday, August 6th, 2020 at 10:00 AM at Forest Hill Cemetery, 6901 Troost Avenue, Kansas City, Missouri.