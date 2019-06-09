|
Pennie Rae Beane Pennie Rae (O'Neal) Beane, age 68, of Parkville, MO, passed away peacefully at her home on Friday, June 7th, with family by her side. She is survived by her husband of 48 1/2 years, David, her son Casey Beane and wife Shannon of Kansas City, her son Tyler of Parkville and her beloved grandchildren Mason, Dawson, and Whitney Beane, as well as, her mother, Elizabeth Caroline James of Parkville and her step-sister, Linda James of Overland Park. Pennie was preceded in death by her father, C.R. O'Neal, her brother David O'Neal, and her step-father Hoyt James. A visitation will be held from 4:00-6:30 p.m. followed by a memorial service on Tuesday, June 11th, at Platte Woods United Methodist Church, 7310 NW Prairie View Road, Platte Woods MO 64151. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Ronald McDonald House or Feed Northland Kids.
Published in Kansas City Star on June 9, 2019