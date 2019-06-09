Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Pennie Beane
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Pennie Rae Beane

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Pennie Rae Beane Obituary
Pennie Rae Beane Pennie Rae (O'Neal) Beane, age 68, of Parkville, MO, passed away peacefully at her home on Friday, June 7th, with family by her side. She is survived by her husband of 48 1/2 years, David, her son Casey Beane and wife Shannon of Kansas City, her son Tyler of Parkville and her beloved grandchildren Mason, Dawson, and Whitney Beane, as well as, her mother, Elizabeth Caroline James of Parkville and her step-sister, Linda James of Overland Park. Pennie was preceded in death by her father, C.R. O'Neal, her brother David O'Neal, and her step-father Hoyt James. A visitation will be held from 4:00-6:30 p.m. followed by a memorial service on Tuesday, June 11th, at Platte Woods United Methodist Church, 7310 NW Prairie View Road, Platte Woods MO 64151. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Ronald McDonald House or Feed Northland Kids.
Published in Kansas City Star on June 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.