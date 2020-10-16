1/
Percy Merrill
1918 - 2020
October 13, 2020
Kansas City, Missouri - Percy Wilson Merrill, 102, passed away on October 13. Percy was born on October 7, 1918, in Bremen, KY. After high school in Bremen, KY Percy worked as a chef and a wartime airplane inspector. Percy served his country in WWII as a technician in the signal service battalion in Germany and during the Battle of the Bulge. In 1946, Percy attended Chillicothe Business College where he met his wife Ann Woods. He was married to Ann Woods Merrill in 1948 and they made their home in Kansas City, MO. They had two children, Vicki Lynn and Gary. Percy was preceded in death by his wife, daughter, brothers (CT and Calvin), and sister, Jane. After the war, Percy started working at a local accounting firm. He eventually retired from the Mark Twain Marine company in 1981. In retirement he enjoyed traveling with his friends at Seairlan World Tours, fishing, gardening, caring for his in-laws, and spending time with his grandson. Percy was a long-time member of Antioch Community Church. He is survived by his son Gary (Terri), grandson Andrew (Sarah), and great-grandchildren Elizabeth and Garrett. The family wishes to thank the staff of The Gardens at Barry Rd, Linden Woods Village, and Lumicare Hospice for their care and concern.
Private family graveside service, White Chapel Cemetery Gladstone, MO. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to a charity of the donor's choice.



Published in Kansas City Star on Oct. 16, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
White Chapel Cemetery
6600 NE ANTIOCH RD
Gladstone, MO 64119
8164528419
