Kansas City Star Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Rumsey-Yost Funeral Home & Crematory
601 Indiana St
Lawrence, KS 66044
(785) 843-5111
Resources
More Obituaries for Perry Reynolds
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Perry Allen Reynolds

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Perry Allen Reynolds Obituary
Perry Allen Reynolds Perry Allen Reynolds, 85, died on Sunday, December 29, 2019, at Brandon Woods at Alvamar in Lawrence, KS. The youngest of 13 children, he is predeceased by all of his siblings. Perry and his family were residents of Bonner Springs, KS from 1961 to 1990, then moved to and lived in Basehor until 2003. He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Carol, of their home in Lawrence, KS; three children, Scott Reynolds (Donna), Cindy Sewell, and Linda Reynolds (Keith); three grandchildren, Jerimiah, Colby, and Amanda; and four great-grandchildren. No services are planned at this time. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rumsey-yost.com.
Published in Kansas City Star on Jan. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Perry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -