Perry Allen Reynolds Perry Allen Reynolds, 85, died on Sunday, December 29, 2019, at Brandon Woods at Alvamar in Lawrence, KS. The youngest of 13 children, he is predeceased by all of his siblings. Perry and his family were residents of Bonner Springs, KS from 1961 to 1990, then moved to and lived in Basehor until 2003. He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Carol, of their home in Lawrence, KS; three children, Scott Reynolds (Donna), Cindy Sewell, and Linda Reynolds (Keith); three grandchildren, Jerimiah, Colby, and Amanda; and four great-grandchildren. No services are planned at this time. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rumsey-yost.com.
Published in Kansas City Star on Jan. 7, 2020