Dr. Perry Bolander Dr. Perry Edward Bolander D.D.S., age 101, of Lenexa, Kansas, passed away November 17, 2019 at Overland Park Regional Medical Center. The son of Perry N. Bolander and Hazel Thompson, Perry was born April 8, 1918 in Parsons, Kansas. Perry graduated from Parsons High School with the Class of 1936. Following high school he attended Parsons Junior College, graduating in 1939. After completing one year at The Western Dental College in Kansas City, he joined the Navy Reserves in 1941. Upon the involvement of the United States in World War II, Perry enlisted in the Army serving from 1942-1945. Cpl. Perry Bolander served with the 16th Field Hospital Unit in Egypt, England, France and Germany. During the invasion of France, June 6, 1944, his unit was attached to General Patton's 3rd Army. Returning to civilian life, he continued his dental education, graduating from the School of Dentistry at the University of Kansas City in 1949. Following a few years of private practice, Perry joined UMKC School of Dentistry as a Professor of oral surgery, retiring in 1983. On April 3, 1952, Perry married Elizabeth Ann Ruley in Mountain Home, Arkansas. Together, they raised four children, Paula Bolander, Texas, Bruce (Deborah) Bolander, Nebraska, Kathryn (James) Hunt, Kansas, Patrick Bolander, California. He is survived by his wife, four children, six grandchildren, Angela, Sarah, Elizabeth, Henry, Thomas, Perry and three great-grandchildren, Zachary, Avery and Isabel. Perry was well loved and highly respected by his family and friends. Suggested memorials to your local Salvation Army honoring Dr. Perry Bolander.
Published in Kansas City Star on Nov. 20, 2019