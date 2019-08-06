Kansas City Star Obituaries
Alden-Harrington Funeral Home Inc
214 Oak Street
Bonner Springs, KS 66012
913-422-4074
Perry D. Marks Sr.

Perry D. Marks Sr. Major (Ret) Perry Dean Marks, Sr., 90, of Kansas City, MO passed away on Sat., Aug. 3, 2019 at Brookdale Wornall Place in Kansas City, MO. The family will receive friends at the visitation from 10 to 11 am, and the Funeral Service will be at 11 am, on Thur., Aug. 8, at the Alden-Harrington Funeral Home in Bonner Springs, KS with burial to follow in the Leavenworth Veterans Administration National Cemetery in Leavenworth, KS. The family suggests memorial contributions to the in care of the funeral home. Perry was born on Nov. 13, 1928 in Stanley, KS to Harold "Pappy" and Irene Marks. Perry was raised by his loving grandparents Dean and Goldie Marks. Perry married Betty Wearne in Sept. 1, 1952 in Watertown, NY, she preceded him in death, to this union three children were born Perry Dean, Jr. "Bud", Lynn Marie and Bruce Allen. He then married Marie "Sug" Lundy Dudley and she brought to this union three children John Eugene, Susan Marie and James Brian Dudley. He was a retired Army Major of over 20 years of service. He retired as a Captain for the Federal Protective Service. He enjoyed singing in Barber Shop Quartets and watching the wildlife around his home. He was preceded in death by his wife Marie "Sug" Marks and one son Perry Dean "Bud" Marks, Jr. And is survived by five children John Dudley of Kansas City; Susan Conoley of Topeka, KS; Lynn and Matt Boddington of Topeka, KS; Bruce and Elaine Marks of Towanda, PA and Jim and Leesa Dudley of Kansas City, MO. One brother Robert Marks of Phoenix, AZ. Nine grandchildren and nine great grandchildren and Perry's girlfriend Chris Hildebrandt.
Published in Kansas City Star on Aug. 6, 2019
