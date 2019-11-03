Kansas City Star Obituaries
Johnson County Funeral Chapel & Memorial Gardens
Peter Dunn

Peter Dunn Obituary
Peter Dunn Peter Dunn, 93, Leawood, KS, passed away October 28, 219. He was born February 1, 1926 in Kansas City, Kansas and graduated from Wyandotte High School in 1946. He attended the University of Missouri in Kansas City School of Pharmacy. His schooling was cut short by his call of duty to the US Army where he served as a Medical Aidman attached to the 202nd Signal Base Depot Company stationed in Kawasaki, Japan. After serving 15 months, Peter returned home in 1947 and resumed his courtship with his bride to be, Roma Colene Hoops. They were married in 1948 and moved to Overland Park, Kansas. Peter worked for Phillips Petroleum company for 32 years as a Petroleum Technician. While employed with Phillips, he was sent to White Plains, N.Y. to evaluate an instrument that was to be used in the Kansas City refinery then later to Ponce, Puerto Rico to assist in setting up the laboratory in a Phillips Facility there. Peter was an avid golfer in his retirement and loved to travel with his wife Colene during his career. They traveled to Europe, the Hawaiian Islands, cruised to Alaska and the Caribbean. He loved to read, play bridge, work puzzles and follow the KC Royals and Chiefs. He was a life long member of Faith Lutheran Church where he was very active and was likewise actively involved in the Abdallah Shriners of Overland Park. He was preceded in death by his wife Colene and her parents. He is survived by a brother Paul Domanovsky of Dallas, Texas.
Published in Kansas City Star on Nov. 3, 2019
