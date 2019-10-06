Kansas City Star Obituaries
Peter Kien Nguyen Obituary
Peter Kien Nguyen Peter Kien Nguyen, 88, of Overland Park, KS, passed away Saturday, September 28, 2019. Visitation will be from 6:00-9:00 PM with a prayer service at 7:00 PM Thursday and Friday, October 10-11, at the Porter Funeral Home, 8535 Monrovia St, Lenexa, KS. Mass of Catholic Burial will be 9:30 AM Saturday, October 12, 2019, at Curé of Ars, 9405 Mission Rd, Leawood, KS. Burial in Resurrection Cemetery. Peter was born December 25, 1930, in Thanh Hoa, Vietnam. He married Elizabeth Lo Hoang for 57 years, she preceded him in death on May 31, 2018. He is survived by his 10 children, from eldest to youngest: Kim Hien Nguyen & family, Kimberly Hue Hoang & family, Paul Nhuan Nguyen & family, Tony Khiem Nguyen & family, Phillip Phuc Nguyen & family, Cynthia Phuong Nguyen & family, Dave Dieu Nguyen & family, Skye Hang Nguyen & family, Alex Hieu Nguyen & family, Thuy Kieu Hohn & spouse. Peter also reveled in the love of 24 grandchildren and their spouses.
Published in Kansas City Star on Oct. 6, 2019
