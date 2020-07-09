1/1
Peter Leroy Foley
2019 - 2020
Peter Leroy Foley Peter Leroy Foley was born on January 25, 2019, and passed on July 4, 2020, in a tragic accident. He shared a birthday with, and left behind, his older brother and best friend Eamon well before they should have parted. He was a best friend to his brother and an amazing boy especially to his parents, Sean T. Foley and Erin (Musko) Foley. Pete loved everything, but did not suffer fools. In his unreasonably short time on this side of life, he snacked, wrestled, fished, caught bees with his bare hands, and never had a day that lacked in companionship and joy. The size of the hole he leaves behind in the hearts of his parents, brother, family members, and friends cannot be measured. His parents ask you to live each day to its fullest, just like he did. In addition to his parents and brother, Pete also touched the lives his paternal grandparents, Tom & Sheila Foley of Prairie Village, KS and maternal grandparents, Steve & Bobbi Musko of Webster Groves, MO, along with many loving aunts and uncles. In light of the current pandemic, a private Funeral Mass for Pete will be held Friday, July 10, 2020, at St. Peter's Catholic Church, Kansas City, MO. A larger celebration of his life will be scheduled when conditions permit for all who wish to celebrate our Pete. In lieu of flowers, please cherish and hug each other more, even when you think more isn't possible. Arrgmts: McGilley State Line Chapel, 816-942-6180.


Published in Kansas City Star on Jul. 9, 2020.
