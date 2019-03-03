Resources More Obituaries for Peter Armato Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Peter S. Armato

Obituary Condolences Flowers Peter S. Armato Peter was called home to be with his wife Teresa and all of his family that have gone before him on 1 February 2019 after suffering 7 months in Norterre Long Term Care Center. Peter suffered with Parkinson's, Alzheimer's and Dementia. Services were 4 February 2019 which included burial with military honors. Peter was born 1 June 1926 to Joseph and Mary Armato in Kansas City, MO. Peter served proudly of his country in WWII and was bestowed metals and spent his 18th birthday on a mountain top in Okinawa. Peter loved to talk about all of his times spent in WWII. Peter won a scholarship to the Kansas City Art Institute but decided to fulfill his dream of being a business owner. Upon Peters return to the states he married Teresa Barresi on 10 July 1948. Teresa passed away on 5 May 2017 after 69 years of marriage where five children were born to this union. Together Peter and Teresa started their business named Artcraft Nameplate and Stencil Company. They taught their sons the trade who worked with them. Peter and Teresa were business partners for 42 years before selling to St. Paul Stamp Works, Inc. in 2003. Teresa mentioned to her bookkeeper that "it was time to stop and smell the roses". Peter showed his success through his great craftsmanship which included a nameplate that has been permanently placed on the moon and awards that took place in Hollywood California. He also crafted a medallion that was personally presented to the late Pope John Paul II. Peter also manufactured names of foreign military officers and the country in which they lived that attended the Command and General Staff College at Ft. Leavenworth Kansas. Peter was a great barbecue chef who he learned from his father Joseph. He was a professional cigar aficionado who enjoyed sitting on the back patio on a warm day and savoring a superb cigar while Teresa was cooking a meal fit for a king. Peter and Teresa visited the Southwest Native American reservations numerous times with their dearest friends, who were the owners of Phoenix Aerospace in Kansas City. There they learned the culture and purchased jewelry and art from Native Americans. As a silversmith, Peter was an artist making extraordinary one of a kind signed Native American jewelry of silver, turquoise and coral at his jewelers bench. He also made beautiful pieces of jewelry with gold and gemstones from wax pieces. Peter had a talent for photography throughout his life. He even developed his own photos as that was incorporated into his business as one of the first steps in manufacturing of nameplates. Peter and Teresa spent many trips traveling the United States and Canada. Peteresa loved going to their lake house in the Ozarks and getting as much fishing in a possible. As they were making plans for their 60th wedding anniversary celebration Peter told his wife "I'm sure glad that we got all that fishing in when we did". He loved spending time working in his yard even on the hottest of summer days. Peter was well known for his secret recipe of Italian sausage which he made throughout the years. Peter loved life and always had an infectious smile and laugh for everyone. " Nobody knows it but me" There's a place I travel when I want to roam, and nobody knows it but me. The roads don't go there and the signs stay home, and nobody knows it but me. It's far, far away and way, way afar, it's over the moon and the sea/and wherever you're going that's wherever you are. And nobody knows it but me. Peter is forever missed and forever loved and is now being held in my Mother's arms. "Oh Pete, hurry up and go home".

