Peter Stauffacher Obituary
Peter Stauffacher Peter K. Stauffacher, 83, passed away on March 19, in Akron, OH. He is survived by his children Peter J., Bridget (Bob) Mattler, Philip, Michelle (Jeff) Andrew, & Theresa (Paulo) Baier, as well as seven grandchildren. He also leaves behind his former spouse Sharon Gering Stauffacher-Lee. Peter was an active member of the Kansas City running community and had completed over 50 marathons in life, as well as hundreds of shorter races. He worked for the Federal Government as a Naval Investigator and for the Federal Aviation Administration. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held in Ohio with inurnment of ashes to follow at Mount Calvary Cemetery in Atchison, KS. If desired, please consider a memorial contribution in Peter's memory to 501 St Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105 or by visiting . For a full obituary please visit www.anthonyfh.com.
Published in Kansas City Star on Mar. 24, 2019
