1/
Phanon Keith Duggar
1945 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Phanon's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Phanon Keith Duggar
November 20, 1945 - November 8, 2020
Climax Spring, Missouri - Keith, 74, graduated Grandview HS in 1963 and served as a US Marine for two tours of duty in Vietnam. Keith enjoyed fishing, hunting and was known for his storytelling, sharp wit and his fervor for life. He resided in Cass Co. for many years with wife Reta Montgomery and sons. Keith was proceeded in death by his parents Helen & Lloyd Duggar; brothers Lloyd, Elden & Dewayne Duggar. He is survived by brother Dale Duggar, sons Orien & Burton Duggar, grand-children Jordan, Lance and Abby Duggar, 7 nieces and one nephew. A memorial service will be held December 5, 2020 at Harvest Assembly Church in Fair Play, MO @ 11 am. Condolences can be sent to the Duggar Family, PO Box 8286, Springfield, MO 65801. The family asks you to say a prayer for him.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kansas City Star on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
5
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Harvest Assembly Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Midwest Cremation & Funeral Services, LLC
2026 W Woodland St.
Springfield, MO 65807
(417) 890-1475
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Kansas City Star

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 28, 2020
SM Duggar
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved