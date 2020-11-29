Phanon Keith Duggar

November 20, 1945 - November 8, 2020

Climax Spring, Missouri - Keith, 74, graduated Grandview HS in 1963 and served as a US Marine for two tours of duty in Vietnam. Keith enjoyed fishing, hunting and was known for his storytelling, sharp wit and his fervor for life. He resided in Cass Co. for many years with wife Reta Montgomery and sons. Keith was proceeded in death by his parents Helen & Lloyd Duggar; brothers Lloyd, Elden & Dewayne Duggar. He is survived by brother Dale Duggar, sons Orien & Burton Duggar, grand-children Jordan, Lance and Abby Duggar, 7 nieces and one nephew. A memorial service will be held December 5, 2020 at Harvest Assembly Church in Fair Play, MO @ 11 am. Condolences can be sent to the Duggar Family, PO Box 8286, Springfield, MO 65801. The family asks you to say a prayer for him.





