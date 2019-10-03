|
Philip Havens Marshall Philip Havens Marshall, 83 of Mission, KS passed away Saturday September 28, 2019 at home after a brief bout with cancer. Memorial services will be 11:00 A.M. Saturday, October 5th, at Overland Park Funeral Chapel 8201 Metcalf, with visitation from 10 A.M. until service time. In lieu of flowers, the family would like donations to be made to The . Mr. Marshall was born March 6, 1936 in the Bush Osteopathic Hospital in Harper, KS. He grew up in Fredonia, KS and later moved to Spring Hill, KS. He attended Kansas State University and went on to work for the Kansas Telephone Company for several years. After completing active duty in the Air Force at Richards-Gebauer during the Cuban Missile Crisis, he stayed in Kansas City and began working at Barber Colman in HVAC Controls. He met and married his wife of 43 years, Karan in 1963 who pre-deceased him in 2006. He continued to work in the commercial heating & cooling industry at various companies, including Thermal Components, which he co-owned, General Heating and Cooling, and Superior Mechanical Service. Survivors include his daughter, Julie Marshall, Overland Park KS; cousin Carol Bush, Albuquerque, NM, nephew and niece, Randy and Shannon George, Pleasant Valley, MO; niece Debora Squire, KCMO; niece, Gina Tulipana, KCMO; nephew Jim Tulipana of Stockton California; great nieces and nephews Holly and Shannon Blumhardt, Justin and Lindsey Kobolt, James Mongkhonvilay and Jennifer Tulipana; great-great newphew Carson Kobolt, great-great nieces Mallory Kobolt, Grace, Ava, Adele, Stella, Scarlett Blumhardt and Josephine Tulipana along with many more cousins and many loving friends.
Published in Kansas City Star on Oct. 3, 2019