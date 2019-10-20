|
Rev. Philip Henry Luebbert Reverend Philip H "Phil" Luebbert passed away Thursday, October 17, 2019, just after midnight at his residence at the Little Sisters of the Poor Center in Kansas City, Missouri. Visitation fowill be held from 9:30 a.m on Tuesday, Oct. 22. at Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary in Independence, MO. Prayer of the Rosary will begin at 10 am and the funeral Mass will be concelebrated at 11am by Bishop James Johnston Jr. of the Diocese of Kansas City-St. Joseph and Fr. Robert Stone of the Parish. Father Phil was born on September 24,1949 in Springfield, Missouri, the son of Leo A Luebbert and Celia C (Buechter) Luebbert. At age 56, upon the sponsorship of then Bishop Robert W. Finn, Fr. Phil entered Holy Apostles College and Seminary, Cromwell, CT, and on May 29, 2010 he was ordained to the priesthood by the Bishop at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, Kansas City, MO. He was preceded in death by his parents and one sister, Marilyn L.Meyer; He is survived by his sisters Carol (Scott) Barrow, Annette Newell, and Lisa Luebbert; by one brother, David (Karen Eagle); and by four nieces and six nephews. Memorial donations may be made to Little Sisters of the Poor, Kansas City, MO.
Published in Kansas City Star on Oct. 20, 2019