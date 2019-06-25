Philip L. Sieve Retired Chief Judge Philip L. Sieve, 77, Kansas City, KS passed away June 22, 2019 at Providence Medical Center. The Rosary will be prayed at 4:45 p.m. with the visitation to follow till 8 p.m. on Thursday, June 27 at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 1086 N. 94th St., Kansas City, KS. The Funeral Mass will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, June 28 at St. Patrick Catholic Church. A reception will follow the Mass in St. Patrick's Parish Center. Philip was born November 8,1941, in Kansas City and was a lifetime Wyandotte County resident. He attended St. Agnes Catholic School, Saint John's Preparatory Seminary and Saint Thomas College Seminary. Philip ultimately graduated from University of Kansas and Washburn Law School. Philip served in the Wyandotte County District Attorney's Office where he enjoyed his time in the courtroom, serving as a prosecutor. In 1980, Philip was appointed by the Governor of Kansas to serve as Wyandotte County District Court Judge. He served as a District Court Judge in Wyandotte County for thirty years, as Chief Judge from 1995 until his retirement in 2008. Philip enjoyed the Royals, Chiefs and anything Notre Dame, but more than anything he loved his family. He was always active in his children's lives and his grandchildren's lives, regularly attending their school activities and sporting events. Philip raised a family with his wife Judy and is survived by their three children, Philip Sieve, Jeffrey Sieve and his wife Jennifer, and Jane Wilson and her husband Chris; seven grandchildren, Jack Sieve, Bella Sieve, Beau Sieve, Veda Sieve, Charlie Wilson, Reagan Wilson and Hank Wilson; three siblings, Robert Sieve, Lillian Sanders and Rosemary Sanders and many loved nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, Francis and Leona (Gettler) Sieve, and his brother, Frank Sieve. (Condolences may be expressed at: www.porterfuneralhome.com Arr: Porter Funeral Home (913) 621-6400

