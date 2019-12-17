|
Philip Lichtenberg Philip Lichtenberg, 96, passed away December 15, 2019. Graveside Services Wednesday, December 18, 9AM ROSEHILL CEMETARY 6900 TROOST KCMO 64131 Phil was born in Brooklyn, New York on May 16, 1923 to Jacob and Sophie Lichtenberg. He was the youngest of three children. He was preceded in death by his parents, two sisters Rose (Lichtenberg) Levin and Dorothy (Lichtenberg) Fischbach and daughter Sharon (Lichtenberg) Stein as well as his 1st wife of more than 30 years Ruth (Mastroff) Lichtenberg and 2nd wife of 35 years, Gertrude (Rosenberg) Lichtenberg. Phil is survived by his son, Jack (wife Mary), son-in-law Larry Stein, 5 grandkids Allen Stein (Daphna), David Stein, Laura McGalliard (Patrick), Louis Lichtenberg (Rusti) and Tricia Zerger, 6 great grandkids and his companion of 10 years Blossom Block. Throughout Phil's 96 years he had a number of hobbies which included playing golf, hosting and attending card nights with his friends and his dinner club. When Phil wasn't on the golf course or with his friends you could always find him in the movie theatre catching a 'picture' as he would commonly call movies. Phil was a loving son, brother, husband, father and grandfather. He'll be dearly missed.
Published in Kansas City Star on Dec. 17, 2019