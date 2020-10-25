Philip Powell
March 2, 1958 - October 20, 2020
Gladstone, Missouri - Philip Powell, age 62 of Gladstone MO, Boilermaker Local 83, passed away October 20, 2020. He leaves behind his wife Patricia Powell, his father Bill Powell, stepmother Cheryl Powell, mother-in-law Ethel Winfrey, mother Kay Simms, two sisters Mary Chitwood and Kim Austin, two daughters Dani and Latonia Powell, two stepchildren Edward Schmitt and Melissa Ward, 6 grandchildren and 7 great grand children, his dogs Mattie and Molly, and lots more extended family and friends. Celebration of life will be sent out on fb at a later date.
Published in Kansas City Star on Oct. 25, 2020.