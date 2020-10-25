1/1
Philip Powell
1958 - 2020
Philip Powell
March 2, 1958 - October 20, 2020
Gladstone, Missouri - Philip Powell, age 62 of Gladstone MO, Boilermaker Local 83, passed away October 20, 2020. He leaves behind his wife Patricia Powell, his father Bill Powell, stepmother Cheryl Powell, mother-in-law Ethel Winfrey, mother Kay Simms, two sisters Mary Chitwood and Kim Austin, two daughters Dani and Latonia Powell, two stepchildren Edward Schmitt and Melissa Ward, 6 grandchildren and 7 great grand children, his dogs Mattie and Molly, and lots more extended family and friends. Celebration of life will be sent out on fb at a later date.


Published in Kansas City Star on Oct. 25, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
October 24, 2020
He was a true gentleman I will miss him ❤
Michael Coyle
Coworker
October 24, 2020
I loved Phil very much and will miss him every day. Everyone loved Phil. He was friendly, kind, supportive, took great pride in his work, and had a great sense of humor. He loved his family and friends and would do anything to help. He so much looked forward to retirement just a few years away and the quality time he would have with family, and all the fishing trips. Love you Phil. See you in heaven.
Edward Schmitt
Family
