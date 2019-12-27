|
|
Phillip Alan "Phil" Tate Phillip Alan "Phil" Tate, 73, lifelong resident of Gallatin, MO, passed away peacefully Sunday morning, December 22, 2019, in his home. Phil was born on March 21, 1946 to Hubert L. and Patricia M. (Drummond) Tate in St. Joseph, MO. He graduated from Gallatin High School in 1964, graduated from the University of Missouri with a degree in Business Administration, and was a member of Kappa Alpha Order. He was united in marriage to Nancy Cassity on March 29, 1969, at the Missouri United Methodist Church in Columbia, MO. A longtime businessman in Gallatin, MO, Phil built and operated Tate Marine at Lake Viking and was later owner-operator of Tate Oil Company. Phil was elected to six terms in the Missouri State Legislature, representing the 4thand 3rdDistricts. At the request of Gov. Mel Carnahan, Phil next served as the Director of Business Expansion and Attraction for the MO Department of Economic Development. Upon retirement from state service, he returned to employment in a number of positions in North Missouri: as Director of Regional Economic Development in Kirksville, MO; as the Interim Director and Advisor to the North Central Missouri Development Alliance in Trenton, MO; and briefly as interim City Manager in Gallatin, MO. Phil was a lifelong devoted member of the Gallatin United Methodist Church, where he provided leadership in many capacities. His commitment to local civic organizations included membership in the Gallatin Rotary Club (50 years), Gallatin's Volunteer Fire Department, Gallatin Industrial Development Corporation (GIDC), Bright Futures Advisory Board, and others. Phil was also elected to the Gallatin City Council and the Gallatin R-V School Board. Further examples of Phil's commitment to public service would be: his selection as an alternate delegate for Jimmy Carter to the National Democratic Convention in 1980; his appointment by Gov. Ashcroft as a Democrat member of the MO House Redistricting Commission in 1980; board member of the Kansas City University of Medical and Biosciences; member of the Northwest Missouri Roundtable of Economic Developers; and board member of the Community Foundation of Northwest Missouri. Phil Tate was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Steve Tate. Survivors include his wife, Nancy, of 50 years; his son, Aaron Tate (Loredana); his sister Pam (Kent) Palmer; nieces, nephews, and extended family members. Flowers are welcome or memorial contributions can be made to the Gallatin Rotary Club in care of the funeral home. Funeral service: Saturday, 11am, December 28, 2019, at the Gallatin United Methodist Church. Visitation: 5-7pm, Friday, December 27, at the church. Burial: Hillcrest Cemetery, Gallatin. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Stith Funeral Home, Gallatin. Online guestbook at www.stithfamilyfunerals.com.
Published in Kansas City Star on Dec. 27, 2019