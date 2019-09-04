|
|
Phillip "Basil" Bourquin Phillip "Basil" Bourquin, 64, of Shawnee, Kansas, passed away on August 31, 2019, surrounded by his family. Basil was born on March 6, 1955, in Kansas City, MO, to Henry and Jane Bourquin who cherished and adored him. He attended Crippled Children's Nursery School and the Foundation forExceptional Children. Basil soon would have celebrated his 45th anniversary as a client ofJohnson County Developmental Supports. He loved every minute of being there and couldn't wait to start his morning going to work. Basil is survived by his four siblings, James Bourquin (Mimi), Mary Kathleen Mora (Fausto), Julie Ann Zollicker (Samuel) and Joseph Bourquin (Lisa); his 10 nieces and nephews, Ana and John Mora, Hillary Martel (Charles),Hank, Caroline and Charlie Bourquin,Max Zollicker (Meredith) and Cate Green (David), Beau and Zach Bourquin (Maggie); uncle, Thomas McGuire; aunts, Marlene, Roseanne and Kathy McGuire and Sandra Bourquin and numerous cousins far and near. Basil was a very special child, boy and man. He touched everyone around him with hissignificant presence, sweet sense of humor,wonderful memory, intense internal strength and indomitable spirit. Our family life, past and present,hasbeen enrichedby the unequaledloving lessonswe learned every minute of each day from Basil, to care and support, to love unconditionallyand to achieve our highest potential. Basil's visitation will begin at 10am followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11am, Wednesday, September 4th, 2019 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 11311 Johnson Drive, Shawnee, KS with burial to follow in Resurrection Catholic Cemetery, Lenexa, KS. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given in his name to Friends of JCDS, 10501 Lackman Road, Lenexa, KS 66219. Online condolences may be left at www.mcgilleyhoge.com.
Published in Kansas City Star on Sept. 4, 2019