Phillip Dean Norred Phillip Dean Norred, age 74, of Reno, NV, passed away August 26, 2020. His parents, John and Ruth Norred, preceded him in death as well as his former wife, Shirley Pursel He is survived by his son, Phillip Jay Pursel; two grandchildren, Ian and Sydney Pursel and two great grandchildren; two brothers, John and Ron Norred and three sisters, Sandra Cogdill, Linda Norred and Karen Norred; brother-in-law Ron Cogdill and sister-in-law Cris Norred. Phil had numerous nieces and nephews; great nieces and nephews, as well relatives from Alabama. Phil was born March 10, 1946 in Birmingham, Alabama. The family moved to the Kansas City, MO area in 1949 and then to the northland in 1958. Phil loved golf, baseball, basketball, baseball as well as the Chiefs and Royals. He also excelled in drawing and painting; talent he passed to his son and granddaughter. Phil graduated from North Kansas City High School in 1964. He lettered in several sports while he attended high school. Phil worked as a barber and the Kansas City Southern Railroad. Following his father's service in the United States Marine Corp, he enlisted in the Marines and reached the level of Corporal. While serving in Vietnam Phil earned received a Purple Heart. Prior to his death, Phil was planning to move back home to be with his family. Phil will be greatly missed by his family and everyone he came in contact with. Burial arrangements are pending.



