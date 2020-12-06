1/1
Phillip Enloe
1939 - 2020
Phillip Enloe
January 11, 1939 - December 1, 2020
Kansas City, Missouri - Phillip Austin Enloe, age 81, passed away December 1, 2020 after contracting Covid-19.
Phil was born in Kansas City, Missouri to Violet and Austin Enloe. His love for music began at a young age, and he became an accomplished accordionist. His band, the Kingsmen, played for jovial crowds at local dances and events. Phil graduated from Shawnee Mission High School in 1957 before joining the Navy Air Corps. Throughout his service, he was stationed at Barbers Point, Hawaii working on aircraft electrical systems. Phil's fascination with aircraft, old and new, continued throughout his life.
After his honorable discharge, he returned to Kansas City to start work in the warehouse at Construction Plastics Inc. Through Phil's loyalty and hard work, he eventually purchased the company. The company's employees and their families were always a priority for Phil, and his customers appreciated his sense of humor and quick wit.
A lifelong resident of Kansas City, Phil loved its hometown heroes - the Royals, the Chiefs and KU basketball, never missing a televised game. Phil never met a stranger; he always had time to enjoy a glass of wine and share a story.
He was an adoring father to his son, Eric, and loving husband of 46 years to his wife, Vickie. Phil's love for Eric was obvious, an ever-present spectator at Eric's tennis matches and hockey games. Vickie and Eric remained Phil's pride and joy.
Phil is survived by his beloved wife Vickie (née Sherratt), son Eric (Jennifer) and granddaughter Caroline, as well as his honorary family, Sean and Nicole Myers and their children, Coleson, Cooper and Hannah, who became a true extension of Phil's family.
A celebration of his life will be scheduled at a later date, and we look forward to toasting a life well-lived. Until then, please raise a glass of wine in his honor.
His family would like to thank the staff at the Kansas City VA Medical Center for the exceptional care they provided to Phil in his final days.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Harvesters Food Bank or to the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Kansas City. You may share a message with the family at www.AmosFamily.com



Published in Kansas City Star on Dec. 6, 2020.
