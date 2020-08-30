1/
Phillip Eugene Larson Sr.
Phillip Eugene Larson Sr. Phillip Eugene Larson Sr., of Olathe, KS left this world forever on August 23rd, 2020 at 9:22pm of Dementia. His family by his side. He lived his life for his family. Truman Lake was his favorite place to be. Fishing, grilling and a cold beer was his ideal day. He is survived by his sister Segrid Murphy of Aurora, Mo. His children Jim, Rick, Mike, Shelly, Ronald, Quinton, Phillip Jr. Larson, Brittany (Larson) Faulkender, Julie Jenks, David and Darryl Glayzer. With their prospective partners. Along with several Grandchildren and Great Grandchildren, Nieces and Nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife Paula Mae Larson, his Parents & Siblings: Junior, John Walter, Charles William, Fred Gilbert & Myra Frances. Due to Covid19 No services are being held. We, the family of Phillip E. Larson Sr, request the guests to please donate to The Alzheimer's Association. (alz.org), and comments can be made at www.creamationcenterkc.com

Published in Kansas City Star on Aug. 30, 2020.
