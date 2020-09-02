Phillip Eugene Weaver Phillip Eugene Weaver, 93, of Shawnee, KS passed away Saturday, August 29, 2020 at Kansas City Hospice House. Phil was born on December 26, 1926 to Edward and Raydie (Gragg) Weaver in Meade, Kansas. On April 2, 1947, Phil married Mary J. Sterry in Lawrence, Kansas. Phil was preceded in death by his wife, Mary J. Weaver on August 8, 2002. Survivors include his three sons, Jerry Weaver, Timothy Weaver and Steven Weaver; 5 grandchildren. Private services family only. Online condolences may be expressed at www.amosfamily.com
