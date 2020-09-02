1/
Phillip Eugene Weaver
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Phillip's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Phillip Eugene Weaver Phillip Eugene Weaver, 93, of Shawnee, KS passed away Saturday, August 29, 2020 at Kansas City Hospice House. Phil was born on December 26, 1926 to Edward and Raydie (Gragg) Weaver in Meade, Kansas. On April 2, 1947, Phil married Mary J. Sterry in Lawrence, Kansas. Phil was preceded in death by his wife, Mary J. Weaver on August 8, 2002. Survivors include his three sons, Jerry Weaver, Timothy Weaver and Steven Weaver; 5 grandchildren. Private services family only. Online condolences may be expressed at www.amosfamily.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kansas City Star on Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Amos Family Funeral Home
10901 Johnson Drive
Shawnee, KS 66203
(913) 631-5566
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Kansas City Star

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved