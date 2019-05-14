Phillip J. LaCapra Phillip Joseph LaCapra, 89, passed away May 11, 2019. Visitation will be 9:30 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. with the Mass of Christian Burial at 12 p.m. on Wednesday, May 15, at Holy Rosary Catholic Church, 911 E. Missouri Ave., Kansas City, MO 64106. Burial will follow at Resurrection Cemetery. Phil was born January 9, 1930, in Kansas City, MO, to the late Michael James and Conjetta (Passantino) LaCapra and attended Glennon High School. He was a U.S. Navy veteran of the Korean War and a member of Campo-Manfre-Barbieri Post 151 of the American Legion. He retired from United Parcel Service after 30 years of service and was a proud member of Teamsters Local 41, serving as Recording Secretary for 5 years. Phil enjoyed the many breakfast gatherings with UPS retirees and the many lunches with the "Rumba Club" members. Phil always had a sense of humor and enjoyed laughing and cutting up at work and with friends - he was the life of the party. Phil is survived by his wife, Betty L. LaCapra; his children, Michael (Roxanne), Pat (Rosemarie), and Concetta; his grandchildren, Maria, Phillip, and Elizabeth LaCapra; brother-in-law, John Barelli (Angel); and cousin Mike Siragusa (Sunday). The family would like to acknowledge Dr. Michael Raybould, Renee Singleton, New Mark Care Center and Liberty Hospice for the care and compassion that they provided to Phil and his family. Pallbearers: Phillip M. LaCapra, Frank Pisciotta, Anthony Donnici, Anthony Mange, Joe Barletta, Sam Dawson. Phil was a loving husband, father and grandfather who will be missed by all. Condolences may be offered www.passantinobros.com



