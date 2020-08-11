Phillip L. Whitaker Phillip L. Whitaker passed away Saturday, April 25, 2020 at Advent Health of Shawnee Mission due to cancer. He was born on August 15, 1935 in Ottawa, KS. to D.C. and Nancy Elizabeth (Thomas) Whitaker, the youngest of seven children. He graduated from Ottawa High School with the Class of 1953 and then attended Pittsburg State and Wichita State University before serving in the Army from 1955 to 1958. Upon returning from the service, Phil attended Kansas Stated University and graduated with honors with a BS in Accounting in 1960 and a MS in Economics in 1961. He started his career as an auditor with the Federal Government-General Accounting Office and retired as Regional Manager of Audit for the Dept. of Housing and Urban Development. Phil married Carrilee Shipps on January 26,1958 in Ottawa and they were happily married for 62 years. He is survived by his wife,Carri, his son, Scott and wife Marty (Oborg) and their daughters, Britta and McKenna Whitaker of Carrollton, TX. and his daughter, Susan, of Overland Park, KS. He was predeceased by his parents, D.C. and Nancy, and brothers and spouses Don Barrett and Jean, Robert and Nancy, Lewis and Betty, Ted and Maureen,and Dick and Joan. His sister, Elizabeth and Jim Hall. Traveling, reading, playing cards, swimming, golf and family gatherings were favorite activities but he also enjoyed watching anything K-State from girl's rowing to football. He and Carri were 50 plus years members of Valley View UMC which is now Church of the Resurrection Overland Park where he was active. In his daughter's words," he was a loving husband, a forgiving and caring Dad, a great role-model and a truly wonderful man." Due to the Corona virus a family graveside service will be held August 15 in Ottawa. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Phil's name to KSU Foundation, 1800 Kimball Ave. Suite200, Manhattan, KS. 66502 for scholarships, or Church of the Resurrection, attn. Finance, 13720 Roe Ave., Leawood, KS. 66224 for the Food Pantry or American Cancer Society
, at cancer.org
or call 1-800-227-2345.