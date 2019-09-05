|
|
Phillip Loren Hensley Phil Hensley, our brother, uncle, cousin and friend, died in an acute care hospital on August 29, 2019 after his month long illness. Phil often said during the month illness "I'm tough, like my Dad" and Phil definitely was and proud of this. Phillip Loren Hensley was born in Independence, Mo. on August 16, 1941. He loved to listen to his KC Royals games on TV or radio and loved his Chiefs. He wore his Chiefs shirt on game days. Phil also loved old classic country music that he listened to on Saturdays, and he loved his coffee! Phil worked until his illness at the Southeast Enterprises workshop for over 30 years. He was proud of his work. Phil was very loved by his family and will be sorely missed. Phil joins in heaven his father Clay Sr. his mother Angie his Sister Joann as well as his grandparents and many other cherished, loved family members. Family graveside services will be held Saturday, September 7th, 2019.
Published in Kansas City Star on Sept. 5, 2019