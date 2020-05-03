Phillip M. Infranca
1946 - 2020
Phillip M. Infranca Phillip Michael Infranca, 73, of Grain Valley, Missouri, passed away Sunday, April 26 2020 due to complications of heart surgery. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Born November 9th 1946 to Michael and Josephine (Caponetto) Infranca in Kansas City Missouri, Phillip graduated from Raytown High School in 1964. Phillip immediately joined the armed forces where he was a combat documentary photographer in the Airforce, serving for four years. During his time in the service, Phillip traveled internationally and served courageously in Vietnam. While stationed in Seattle Washington he met his wife to be, Barbara (Schneckloth) Infranca. Phil & Barbara married in October of 1968 in Barbara's hometown of Port Orchard Washington, moving to Kansas City shortly afterwards, where they settled and started a family. Phil sold insurance and owned a restaurant before starting Kansas City's largest commercial floor covering business, Central Floor Covering. Phil was a family man who enjoyed spending time with his wife, children, and grandchildren. Phil also enjoyed golfing, a cold drink with close friends, and traditional Sunday dinners where loved ones come together for Italian food, laughter, and love. Phillip was preceded in death by his parents, Michael and Josephine. Phillip is survived by his wife Barbara Infranca, his sons Danny Infranca and Tony Infranca (wife Gina), daughter Lori Infranca, and twelve grandchildren. Phillip will be remembered for his huge heart, selflessness, and strength. He was loved by many family and friends, and will be greatly missed. Arrangements: Royer Funeral Home, Grain Valley, MO 816-847-4441

Published in Kansas City Star on May 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Celebration of Life
