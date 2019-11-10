|
Phillip Wood McClanahan Phillip McClanahan passed away September 20, 2019 from complications of a stroke suffered a few days earlier. He was born in Kansas City, Missouri, December 26, 1935, the son of Dr. and Mrs. Robert C. McClanahan. He was a graduate of the University of Kansas, the University of Kansas City School of Law, and the Wharton School of Business. He found a career as an investment manager to be satisfying in every way. Following graduation from Wharton, he was employed by Fireman's Fund Insurance Companies in San Francisco to manage all classes of assets including bonds, stocks, mortgages and real estate. In addition to those duties he became heavily involved in making investments in minority owned and operated businesses. He was twenty years at Fireman's Fund and then had a fifteen-month stay in Los Angeles managing the bond assets of Transamerica Life and Annuity Company. He returned to San Francisco to join in a twelve-person partnership that created a group of no-load mutual funds then named the California Investment Trust. He was responsible for managing the investment assets, serving as treasurer, initially also operations manager. He served another twenty year stint until retirement and felt it a wonderful run. He sought beauty relentlessly, which meant pursuit of the arts. He had an extensive library of classical CDs. He and his wife, Birgitta, feasted on the San Francisco Symphony, the San Francisco Repertory Theatre and the opera. With its combination of music, lovely sets, and dance movements, ballet was his favorite of the arts. In his thirties, he collected 17th and 18th century Japanese woodblock prints, a source of lifelong enjoyment. Gifted in many ways, insatiably curious, possessed of towering personal and ethical standards, he was unfailingly thoughtful and unpretentious. He was blessed with many rich years of retirement at The Sea Ranch on the northern California coast. He is survived by his wife of thirty-one years, Birgitta Hjalmarson, and a brother, Robert C. McClanahan, Jr. of Short Hills, New Jersey. A family service is planned.
Published in Kansas City Star on Nov. 10, 2019