Phillip William Bennett
1950 - 2020
Phillip William Bennett Phillip William Bennett, a man who shared stories and pictures of his iron work, passed away on September 8, 2020, at 69 years old. Phillip was born on November 11, 1950 in Kansas City, Missouri, to Raynard and Gladys Bennett. He was proud to be a member of the Iron Workers Local 10 Union for 34 years. He is survived by his daughters, Angela (Dan) Novak, Kerri Shields; son Phillip (Valerie) Vorwark; and 5 grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Raynard W. and Gladys Bennett. Cremation is planned with a celebration of life gathering at a later time.


Published in Kansas City Star on Sep. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
